Police arrest robber, gun supplier in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has announced the arrest of one Christopher Obilor a suspected armed robber and Higher National Diploma student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede.

In a press statement by Imo State Police PRO, CSP Michael Abattam, the suspect was arrested after report that the suspect has been terrorising Nekede community.

He was arrested at his hideout along Nekede Polytechnic Road by the Imo State command’s tactical squad.

A locally made cut to size double barrel gun, one short axe, a saw blade and substance suspected to be hard drug were exhibits recovered when the suspect’s house was searched.

CSP Abattam also noted that the suspect confessed to being a member of the dreaded Black AXE confraternity and also a member of a robbery syndicate with operational base in Nekede

After Christopher’s arrest, he led police officers to the house of his accomplice who sold the gun to him on Wednesday.

Ebere Michael aka “Dede,” was arrested after the operation.

An iPhone, Zenith Bank ATM Card and a wristwatch were exhibits recovered at Ebere’s house.

The suspects according to the police allegedly operated as IPOB/ESN cells in that axis and they confessed to be drug suppliers before their arrest.

CSP Abattam in the release said investigations are ongoing to arrest the remaining members of the syndicate.