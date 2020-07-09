



Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested five persons for allegedly raping minors in the State.

Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP. Fredrick Nnudam, disclosed this in a statement, Thursday in Uyo, the state capital.

Citing section 1(2) of the Akwa Ibom State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2020, which states that the price for rape is life imprisonment for the guilty, the command warned members of the public against involvement in rape and any other crime.

Giving details of the arrests, the statement read: “The fight against perpetrators of rape and other gender-based violence in Akwa Ibom State yielded another breakthrough as five (5) suspects were arrested in the State.

“Responding to a distress call on 20/5/2020, detectives of Abak Division arrested a motorcyclist, one Edidiong Daniel Tommy (31) who diverted a 16-year-old passenger to his house situated at No. 75 Hospital Road, in Abak Local Government Area where he conspired with one other suspect now at large and had unlawful carnal knowledge of the 16-year-old girl at gunpoint.

“The suspects thereafter dispossessed the victim of her phone valued at seventeen thousand naira (N17, 000.00) and the sum of fifty thousand naira (N50, 000.00).

“On 21/6/2020 at about 5pm, following a complaint, Detectives of Eket Division arrested one Sam Akpan (30) of Atabong/Liverpool Road, Eket.





“Investigation revealed that the suspect bought cooked cow skin a.k.a “Kpomo” worth two hundred naira (N200.00) from a 10-year-old girl and thereafter lured her to his house on the pretext that he left the money at home. On reaching his house, he dragged the girl to his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her”.

The statement further disclosed that “the Detectives of Ikot Ekpene Division on July 5, 2020, through a credible intelligence apprehended one Godwin Willie of Ikot Ubo, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area who forcefully had carnal knowledge of his 15-year-old daughter.

“On June 26, 2020, following a tip-off, operatives of Area Command, Etim Ekpo arrested one Joseph Ekeruke Inyang (36yrs) of No. 1 Primary School Road, Utu Etim Ekpo in Etim Ekpo local government area who lured a 12-year-old girl with five hundred naira (N500.00) to his room where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Following a complaint on 25/6/2020, Operatives of Ikot Ekpene Division apprehended one Nsisong Moses Asuquo (34) of No.7 Okonah Street, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area who sexually defiled a 13-year-old girl. Investigation revealed that the suspect took the victim from her guardian to his home on the pretext of being a housemaid and severally defiled her before sending her away” the command said.

The police spokesman stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal had reassured the victims of rape and other gender-based violence of effective remedies and protection against stigmatization and threats as encapsulated in all extant laws.