The Delta State Police Command has arrested the Proprietor of Grace Life International School, Oghara-Efe, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, Mr Michael Anigholor, who allegedly raped a corp member, (name withheld).

The Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, stated this while parading the suspect alongside 81 other suspects in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Inuwa explained that the suspect, who resides in Oghata-Efe, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, was arrested after the victim lodged a complaint with the police.





He said, “On 14/01/2020, the complainant, a Youth Corper posted to Grace Life International School, Oghata-Efe alleged that on January 9, 2020, she went to report at the school for her primary assignment.

“After her documentation, the suspect, Michael Anigholor, who is the proprietor, took her to his house in Sapele and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“The suspect was arrested and charged to court with charge sheet No. MS/MUSC/02c/2020.

“Other criminals arrested were 41 armed robbery suspects, eight kidnappers, 16 cultists, four murderers, five for stealing and eight for internet fraud.”