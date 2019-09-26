<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police on Thursday warned politicians and other vehicle owners against driving with covered number plates or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, Mr Mathias Tyopev, in Jos on Thursday.

The Police Spokesman said the warning had become necessary in view of the security threat which the practice poses to the people of the State especially for aiding kidnapping and armed robbery cases in the state

Mathias said ”The Plateau State Command has observed with dismay the negative trend in recent times whereby some individuals, politicians, government dictionaries among others cover their vehicle plate numbers while driving on the highway and within the town.

“Some people are also in the habit of using vehicles with tinted glasses without any authorization from the police.

This has made fighting kidnapping and armed robbery by the police very difficult.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, warn members of the public to desist from such acts

The statement further advised that members of the public should be law-abiding adding that road users are expected to comply with road traffic act as the command shall by the next two weeks commence enforcement across the state. “