<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Police Command has raised the alarm over large quantities of poisonous cow skins popularly known as ponmo in Lagos markets.

Already six suspects have been arrested in connection with the supply of the poisonous meat; recovered a truckload of the poisonous meat and the dangerous chemicals used in poisoning the skin packed in a shop at the Igando area of the metropolis.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) in the State, DSP Bala Elkana who raised the alarm said: “On Saturday at about 5 am, acting on the strength of information from a credible source that a truckload of Cow skins, popularly called ‘PONMO’, suspected to be poisonous were heaped in a warehouse at No 9 College Road, Igando; a team of police officers led by the divisional police officer Igando, mobilised to the scene.

”The huge pillage and pyramid of poisonous ponmo and the chemicals used in the preservation of the skins were recovered. One TATA truck with registration number AKD-375-XB which was used in conveying the goods was impounded. Officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health were contacted and after due examination, the Cow skins were confirmed to be poisonous and not fit for consumption. Six suspects, Yinka 50, Onabanjo 40, Omowumi, Taiwo, 43, Iyabo, and Kazeem 40, were arrested in connection with the case.

”The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Zubairu Muazu has assured Lagosians that the command is determined to continually protect life and property of the people as well as the preservation of Public Health and Safety as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “.

He said Investigation was ongoing to ascertain the source and destinations of those poisonous food items and that the suspects would soon be charged to Court.