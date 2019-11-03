<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Policemen have arrested a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Suleiman Ejeh Abutu, and six others, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions.

Abutu is said to be the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman of the security committee for the Wada/Aro campaign organisation in Dekina LGA.

The development is coming on the heels of persistent fears that politicians were arming thugs ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Pump action guns, AK-47 rifles and pistols were reportedly recovered from the suspects.

However, the PDP in a swift reaction, called on the people to disregard the allegations being peddled by the “APC.”

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Hakeem Busari, confirmed the incident saying the arrest was affected by policemen from the headquarters in Abuja.