A Zimbabwean pastor, Seti Magan’a, was on Sunday arrested during a church service for allegedly raping and infecting one of his congregants with a sexually transmitted infection.

According to iHarare, the pastor and the unnamed member of his change had had multiple sexual encounters after he had first forced himself on her.

The 28-year-old victim told police that she consented to have sex with the pastor the second time because Pastor Magan’a promised to marry her.

The relationship between the duo came to light after the pastor allegedly refused to pay for her medical treatment when she contracted a sexually transmitted infection.

She lodged a complaint with the police.

The matter is currently being investigated by the police.