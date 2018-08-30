The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a pastor, Ayodele Bamiduro, and a prophet, Olushola Akindele, for allegedly killing a woman in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, disclosed this while parading the suspects on Wednesday at the scene of the incident in Ijoko area of the state.

He said the arrest was made following a complaint by the traditional ruler of the area in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police commissioner, the monarch had reported that a decomposing body of a woman was found in an uncompleted building within the community.

He described the incident as an act of “conspiracy and ritualism, saying the perpetrators would be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as possible.

Iliyasu assured members of the public that the police would ensure those engaging in such activities and other forms of criminality face the full wrath of the law.