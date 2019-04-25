<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo state, who embarked on protest against the new policy of payment before examination on Wednesday have been arrested for illegal procession and public disturbance.

The school was officially shut down on Wednesday and students were asked to vacate the University premises.

However, Thursday morning, some students were reportedly regrouping to foment trouble when police clamped on them and made several arrests.

Efforts to speak with Akungba Divisional Police Officer (DPO) proved abortive, but one of the students Tobiloba Ajaguna who was wrongly arrested on his way to board vehicle to Ikare ,her home town, noted that those arrested were taken to the custody of Ikare Akoko police station.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ikare, Yinka Agbola, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) confirmed the arrest of students in Akungba for unruly behaviours.