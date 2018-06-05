A member of Ogun State House of Assembly representing Remo North State Constituency, Adebiyi Adeleye, has been arrested, alongside eighteen others, by men of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad in the state.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the lawmaker accused the majority leader of the House, Yinka Mafe, of attempting his life on alleged order of the state government.

Mafe has since debunked the allegation as a cheap blackmail saying he has no reason to attempt the life of his colleague.

Daily Independent gathered that Adeleye was arrested at his constituency office in Isara, Remo North, with his supporters at about 7pm on Monday.

They were subsequently taken to the headquarters of FSARS in Magbon, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

It was further gathered that the lawmaker was not aware of the initial reason for his arrest but he, alongside others, were later made to write statements bothering on alleged thuggery, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

A source closer to the lawmaker, said they were arrested with allegation of ‘assembly likely to cause public unrest.’

It was further gathered that when they were taken before the OC of the formation, he reportedly said they were arrested on allegation of robbery and attempted murder.

Although the lawmaker cannot be immediately accessed, the source hinted that plan was on top gear to institute a fundamental human right against the police.