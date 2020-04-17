<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ene Okon, has confirmed the arrest of the operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, who shot dead a motorist, Amobi Igwe, at the former toll gate along the Enugu–Port Harcourt expressway.

Okon said he has directed that the NSCDC official, identified as Eke Richard, be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Umuahia.

He said if after investigation the official is found culpable, police would arraign him for murder.

Eke had allegedly demanded bribe at the checkpoint but the driver failed to meet up with the demand.

However, an argument ensued as he reportedly shot the driver.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen that the bus was loaded with rice and tomatoes while the driver wasn’t carrying any passenger.





The eyewitnesses said; “The Civil Defence people demanded money from the driver, he gave them some money, but they still demanded more and the driver refused. They also demanded him to hand over the key of the bus to them, but he also refused that he committed no offence.

“And the operatives wanted to impound the bus. One of them threatened to shoot him if he failed to comply with the order. Without delay, he shot the driver. We raised alarm and started clustering the scene but the NSCDC team fled to the Umuahia police station.”

The driver died before he could get medical attention. Sources disclosed that his corpse has been deposited at a morgue in the area

Piqued by the incident, angry youths of the area demolished the checkpoint mounted by the NSCDC.

Contacted, Public Relations Officer, NSCDC, Abia State Command, Ndukwe Agu Egwu, denied that the official demanded bribe from the deceased.