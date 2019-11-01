<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Kaduna Police Command have arrested a notorious kidnapper and rescued eight victims, including a 13-year-old boy between Tuesday and Thursday in separate operations in the state.

The incidents took place at Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area of the state and another one at Narayi, in Chikun LGA of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the arrest of the notorious kidnapper led to the rescue of the eight victims in the kidnappers’ dens in different locations in the state.

According to police spokesman, the suspect, who’s name is given as Mustapha Ibrahim, is assisting police investigation while other gang members are on the run.

Sabo also said that the operatives of the command unearth bandits camps at Maguzawa and Gurguzu Forests in the state and had a fierce gun battle with the bandits, many whom he said, escaped with gunshot wounds.

The police chief said, “On 29/10/2019 at about 2030hrs, a combined teams of Police Operatives from Rigasa, Nariya Divisions and personnel of the Command’s operation department acting on reliable tip off, swung into action and succeeded in arresting a suspected notorious kidnapper one Mustapha Ibrahim of Daura Road Rigasa Kaduna red handed, with a kidnapped victim one Abubakar Aminu a 13 year old boy of Maraban Rido Village Chukun L.G.A Kaduna State on his way to deliver the victim to his gang members.

“The suspect subsequently led the operatives to rescue two other victims in their criminal hideout namely: Ismaila Hussaini, Hussaini Umar both residing at Ado-Gwaram area of Rigasa Kaduna.

“The suspect is helping Police investigation. The Command is currently on the trail of other gang members for possible arrest and prosecution.

“In addition to the above success, the Operatives of the Command in continuation of the current onslaught against all identified Bandits Camps in the State, the operation at Maguzawa and Gurguzu Forests recorded another milestone today 31st October 2019 with the successful rescue of another set of five kidnap victims after storming some bandits camps at about 0130hrs and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

“While the suspected bandits escaped with bullet wounds, the following captives were successfully rescued by our Operatives. They are: Sada Abdullahi, Maimuna Umar Sharif, Ismail Umar Sharif, Aisha Umar Sharif, Husaini Umar Sharif all adult of Nariya Village Chukun L.G.A Kaduna State.”