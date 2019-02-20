



The Katsina State Police Command said it has arrested a notorious member of a kidnap syndicate in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the suspect had threatened to kidnap a renowned businessman in Malumfashi if he failed to pay N2 million as ransom.

Isah said that the suspect, Magaji Gudaji, aged 30, of Yandoka village in Dayi area of Malumfashi Local Government, was arrested five days ago after a tip-off.

The police spokesman said that the police recovered an Itel mobile phone with the SIM card used to commit the offence.

He added that a threat note written by the suspect to the victim was also recovered by the police.

According to him, the suspect had confessed to the commission of the crime.

The command spokesman said that investigations were ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.