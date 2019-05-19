<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anambra State Police Command at the weekend said it has arrested a suspected notorious armed robber, Chinedu Ani, who robbed a serving DSP in the Police Mobile Force (PMF), at Idodo village along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway and made away with his service pistol.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, said that on Saturday at about 11:30am, police operatives attached to the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) tracked and arrested one suspected armed robber, Chinedu Ani, aged 28 from Nkana East LGA of Enugu state in a hideout at Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

“Suspect along with other accomplices, presently at large, had on the 10/3/2019 at about 8:15pm attacked one DSP Tochukwu Ogalagu attached to 32 PMF at Idodo village along Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway and collected his service Beretta pistol with breech number AO8185Z,” he stated.

According to DSP Mohammed, upon interrogation, the suspect led police operatives to Ezeama village at Nkana East LGA of Enugu state where the stolen Beretta pistol was recovered.

“The case under investigation and effort is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing accomplices in order to bring them to justice,” the police spokesman noted.

In a related development, DSP Mohammed said that following intelligence report from Owerri, Imo state on Friday at about 10:50pm, that gunmen suspected to be armed robbers attacked one Bright Okoroizu of No. 54 Okporo road, Rumuodara, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state at an ATM point along Port-Harcourt road in Owerri and snatched his Navy blue MG Saloon Car, 2013 model with Registration number FK 178 DU belonging to Coscharis company and headed towards Onitsha in Anambra state.

Following the distress call, he said that police patrol teams attached to Awada Division and “Operation Puff Adder” swiftly mobilized and intercepted the car along Ezeiweka road in Onitsha.

According to him, one suspect Prince Ezedike aged 33 of No. 5, Market Mgbirichi, Owerri in Imo state was arrested and the vehicle recovered in his possession.

He added that the police is still investigating the case and promises to arrest other fleeing accomplices in order to bring them to justice.