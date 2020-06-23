



A truckload of northerners has been arrested by the police at the Kara end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Newsmen gathered that the men mixed with cows were being transported to Lagos.

The Divisional Police Officer of Kara said she was not aware of the arrest.





The police spokespersons for Lagos and Ogun said they would get back to newsmen.

However, the Chief Security Officer of the Hausa community, Kara-Ibafo, identified simply as Goroma, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the Arewa youths were “going to their houses” when they were intercepted by the police.