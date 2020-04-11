<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police in Yobe State have arrested nine suspected criminals who were involved in armed robbery and kidnapping in various operations conducted in some parts of the state.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, made this disclosure in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Saturday in Damaturu.

The PPRO noted that the suspected criminals were using phone calls and other means to threaten and intimidate their victims.

“On crime update, during the week under review, the personnel of the Command succeeded in the arrest of notorious kidnappers, in an operation led by DPO Fika Divisional Police Station.

“The suspects are namely: Babawuro Lamido Haruna, Ahmadu Alh. Jafaru and Mohd Alh. Haro all of Fika LGA. The culprits used phone calls and other related means to threaten and intimidate their Victims with kidnapping and armed robbery in order to extort money from them as ransom.

“The hoodlums were arrested in possession of dangerous weapons in the process of collecting the ransom, worth five million Naira (N5,000,000.00) from two different Victims which are: Ori Alh. Ahmadu and Hajiya Hassana Idi all of Fika LGA”, ASP Abdulkarim said





According to the Command’s PPRO, in another development, a similar incident occurred in Potiskum where six armed robbery and kidnapping suspects attacked the house of one Alh. Wami Abdullahi to rob him of money worth N3.5 million meant to negotiate the release of his son after being kidnapped by the culprits which subsequently the son escaped from captivity.

“Personnel from Potiskum Divisional Police Station led by the DPO arrested two of the suspects namely: Umaru Ibrahim and Adamu Iliyasu while Siri Mamo, Kawuwa Masu, Dan mallam Ali and Dodo second name unknown were on the run.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing syndicate members for interrogation and subsequent prosecution”, he noted.

The State Commissioner of Police Yahaya Abubakar through the PPRO urged the good members of the public to continue to support the Police toward ensuring security in the state.

The commissioner, however, congratulated all Christian in Yobe state on the occasion of 2020 Easter celebrations.

The CP enjoined them to ensure compliance with the restriction orders and maintain the proper social distancing as they go about their lawful activities during the celebrations.

He further assured them of their safety and security throughout the holiday period and beyond