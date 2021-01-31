



Men of Ogun state Police Command have arrested nine members of a notorious land-grabbing syndicate for unleashing violence on people of Agbogun village in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State.

The arrested suspects according to a statement by the command spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, included Gbenga Odeniyi, Owolabi Shobayo, Michael Ramoni, Idowu Dauda and Femi Fadahunsi.

Others are Rasmus Hammed, Ade Lukman, Yakubu Akinwande and Sikiru Balogun.

Abimbola said, the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Obada Oko Divisional headquarters from the Baale of the village that the land grabbers who came from different areas of Ifo, Atan, Gasline and Sango Ota have invaded the village and violently attacking the people, extorting money from those working on their sites.





Upon the distress call, the DPO Obada Oko Division, CSP Benard Ediagbonya, mobilized his patrol team to the scene where they met the suspects attacking one Mrs Oniyide Folashade and one Mrs Agbogun who were developing their sites.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but they were chased and nine amongst them were apprehended”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a massive manhunt for the rest of the hoodlums.

He also warned land grabbers to stay clear of the state as the command under his watch will not tolerate any form of violence on the good people of the state from anyone or group no matter how highly placed such persons might be.