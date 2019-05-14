<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, said men of Operation Puff Adder arrested nine kidnap suspects operating around Akilbu and Kudaru forests, at Chikwale, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Force/Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this, said the suspects were found to be in possession of two AK-47 Rifles, four AK-47 magazines, 54 rounds of live ammunition, five dane guns and 200 stolen cows; at the time of their arrest.

“Other suspects; Muhammed Sani, Jibrin Shehu, Usman Sani, Musa Garba, all male, were similarly arrested at Akilbu forest. All the suspects have made useful statement to the police on their involvement in a series of kidnap cases on the Abuja–Kaduna expressway.”