



The police in Kano have arrested an operative of the National Drugs Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for allegedly killing a middle-aged man during a raid in the Fagge area of Kano metropolis.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Magaji Majiya, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

Mr Majiya said NDLEA operatives raided a place in Fagge Local government suspected to be the hideout of drug dealers.

“One of the NDLEA personnel misfired and shot the victim which led to his death,” he said.

He said when the incident happened the command had to send a reinforcement to the NDLEA office at Sahuci and Kantin Kwari area where the incident happened to keep the situation under control.

He said the action was necessary so as not to allow hoodlums to take advantage of the incident and attack the place.

He said the operative that misfired the victim with a gun was already helping the police in their investigation into the matter.

“The victim was confirmed dead by a doctor and the corpse had since been released to his relations for burial,” the PPRO said.