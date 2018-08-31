Two men have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for homosexuality.

The two men, Ademola Adekunle and Okon Bassey, were arrested following a complaint by the first suspect, Okon Bassey. He reported at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters on Wednesday that the second suspect, Adekunle, is threatening his life.

Upon Okon’s report , the DPO Onipanu, SP Sangobiyi Johnson detailed detectives to effect the arrest of the said Adekunle. But the case took another dimension when on questioning, Adekunle confessed on how he was introduced to Bassey by one of his bosses who he simply called Mandela and how Bassey promised him N20,000 if he agreed to be his sex partner.

He further stated that the said Bassey had had sex with him for good three times; as a result of which he had been bleeding in the anus profusely and Bassey has refused to pay him the promised N20,000.

Upon the confession, the two of them were promptly arrested and detained. Adekunle was taken to hospital and medical report confirmed that his anus had been violently tampered with.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.