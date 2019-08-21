The Police in Ogun State have arrested four members of the kidnap gang who abducted three people, including the son of a Chief Imam at Ode Omi in Ijebu waterside area during the celebration of last Muslim festival of Eid-el-Kabir.
Details of the arrest are still sketchy as at the time of filing in this story, but it was gathered that the suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]