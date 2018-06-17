A member of the killer gang that gunned down three persons at Ehamufu town, Isi-Uzo LGA Enugu State last weekend has been arrested by the police.

The suspect, Chibuike Odo, from Mgbuji Ehamufu was nabbed following an intensive manhunt for members of the killer gang.

It was gathered that Odo was arrested based on intelligence information obtained by a joint team of operatives of Enugu State Police Command.

Ebere Amaraizu, the spokesman of the Command, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Sunday.

According to Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, the suspect was promptly nabbed by the operatives on Saturday evening following an intensive manhunt and operation carried out by the joint operatives of the command acting under intelligence information.

The statement read further: “Meanwhile, the search for the other remaining killer suspects identified as Emmanuel Ani from Amede Ehamufu has been intensified.

“Chibuike Odoh is now helping the operatives in their full scale investigations in relation to their alleged nefarious activities.

“Both suspects were recently released from the prison over their nefarious activities within Ehamufu and its environs and following their release, they have consequently turned into a thorn in the flesh of the members of the public and have allegedly killed no fewer than three persons and injuring one other in the bush.”

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed, has applauded the effort of the operatives and their prompt response.