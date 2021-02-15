



A staff of Remo-North local government in Ogun state, Sobola Olatunji, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his wife to death on suspicion of infidelity.

Police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested at the scene of the crime after the father of the deceased made a report at the police station.

”Sobola Olatunji had a misunderstanding with his wife Momudat Sobola which led to a physical fight between them. In the process, he took a knife and stabbed his wife at the back,” the statement said.

Sources say Mrs. Sobola was rushed to the hospital for treatment where she was later confirmed dead, her body has been deposited with the morgue at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital for autopsy.





The suspect said he has been married to his deceased wife for twenty years and had earlier suspected his wife of infidelity. He said the argument that led to the death of his wife broke out when he confronted her on the basis of the text messages he saw on her phone.

Although Ogun state police commissioner has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution, family sources who spoke to newsmen say the father-in-law has opted for an out-of-court settlement, declaring that the family will not be pressing charges.

Newsmen also confirmed that it was not the first time Mr. Sobola will violently confront his wife on suspicions of infidelity.