The Nigerian Police has arrested one Isiaka Ayobami of No. 2, Ayo Ijaiye Street, Isheri, Lagos, for forcefully seizing a one-year-old girl, Aishat Isiaka, from her mother and hitting her on the ground.

DSP Bala Elkana, Lagos Public Relations Officer, in a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, said that the baby’s head was shattered and that she died on the spot.

Elkana said that the father of the deceased, Alhaji Garuba Isiaka, of No. 7, Ayo Ijaiye Street, had earlier reported at Isheri Police Station about the crime by the suspect.

“The suspect was almost lynched by angry mobs from the area, if not for the timely intervention of the police. He will be charged to court for murder,” Elkana said.