Ogun state Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested a 27-year-old man, Adam Kunle ‘m’ of Makogi area in Ibafo, for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 38-year-old woman.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the suspect was arrested following a report by the victim (name withheld) who complaint at Ibafo Police Station.

According to the police, while the victim was sleeping in her room at about 12:30pm, the suspect who lives in a house not too far to her own residence sneaked into the woman’s room where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her wish.

“Upon the report, the DCO Ibafo, SP Akindele Andrew, quickly led detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to the station,” he said.

He added that the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed to have been making advances to the victim for quite sometime, saying the victim has been rejecting his offer.

“He stated further that he took advantage of the lady being the only person at home on that day to have his way on her; the victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention and report,” he noted.

He added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.