Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 38- year old man, Olamide Olagbayi, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl during a church night vigil in Akure, Ondo State capital.

It was gathered that the incident which happened in a church along Idanre road when the suspect, who was said to be a member of the church lured the 13 -year old girl to an uncompleted building around and raped her.

The young girl was said to be left in the uncompleted building after she was raped while her parents declared her missing.

The suspect, Olagbayi, was said to have taken to his heels after raping the girl until the victim regained her consciousness.





Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph, said the suspect was arrested after the girl was found in an incompleted building around the church.

Joseph said the parents of the girl had reported the incident of the missing girl to the police before she was found in the evening.

He said: “The incident was reported at the station that the young girl went missing around 11 pm during a vigil in the church.

“It was discovered that the suspect took the girl into an uncompleted building where he defiled the girl. The girl was found later in the evening and explained how she was raped by the suspect.”

He said the command had commenced an investigation into the matter and the suspect would be arraigned after the investigation.