A 41-year-old man, Sunday Ngwu, has been arrested by Anambra State police command for allegedly killing his wife, Amara, on Ikwo Street, Ibollo, Awada, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect who hails from Nkanu LGA of Enugu State, allegedly killed his 39- year-old wife after hitting her with a heavy metal object on the head at his resident on Ikwo Street, Ibollo in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said that a team from divisional police Awada arrested the suspect.

He said: “On the 10/6/2019 at about 8:pm, police detectives attached to Awada Division arrested one Sunday Ngwu ‘m’ aged 41 years from Nkanu LGA of Enugu State but resides on Ikwo Street, Ibollo in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The “suspect allegedly beat his wife one Amara Ngwu, ‘f’ aged 39 years, of the same address to pulp and then used a heavy metal object to hit her on the head leaving her unconscious.

The “scene was visited by police detectives attached to Awada Division and the victim rushed to Bex hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor and her corpse deposited at the mortuary for autopsy,” he stated.

Mohammed, however, said that the Commissioner of Police Mr. Mustapha Dandaura, has ordered for the immediate transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka to conduct a discreet investigation in order to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.