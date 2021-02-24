



The police in Lagos have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death. The incident happened on Monday at Mafoluku, Oshodi, the police said.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of Lagos police, said the suspect, Sunday Amaefula, fatally stabbed Chibuike Nwanne.

Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said the suspect was arrested by police officers attached to Makinde station.

“Investigation reveals that the deceased had an altercation with the suspect’s brother, one Ifeanyi Emmanuel, m, his neighbour, before the suspect stabbed the deceased to death with a bottle in their house.

“The deceased, who got married last year, is survived by his pregnant wife,” the police said, adding that investigation is ongoing.





The police also said two suspected armed robbers were arrested by the police on Monday at about 5.30 p.m., around Alakara area of Lagos State.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Alakara and his men on patrol intercepted two men on Okada. During the search, two brand new Beretta pistols with three magazines and twenty two live ammunition were recovered from them,” the police said.

Mr Adejobi said the suspects, Mojeed and Kudaisi Ajetumobi “could not give satisfactory explanation on their means of livelihood,” and were arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for proper investigation.