Kwara State police commissioner, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday paraded a suspect one, Jamiu Suleiman, a truck driver based in Lagos who allegedly killed his friend, ’’Baba Oyin’’ because he wanted to possess his truck since he doesn’t have one.

Jamiu in an interview with newsmen at the premises of police headquarters in Ilorin said he had been envious of his friend who owns a lorry truck, and therefore made up his mind to kill him, and collect the truck from him, with the intention of bringing it to Ilorin his home town and be using it for business.

He said he, therefore, bought a gun of N70,000.00 from one of the cult boys in Ikorodu with which he killed his friend, “Baba Oyin’’.

He said, ’’I’m a native of Ilorin, from Alore area, but I work as a truck driver in Lagos. My friend has a truck lorry which he used for work and made good money, and I’m always envious of him. So, I made up my mind to kill him, and collect the Lorry truck from him and bring it to Ilorin, and be using it here for business.”

On how he killed his friend, Jamiu said, “After I had bought the gun, I went to his house early in the morning and called him out that we have works, to do. As he was coming out, I aimed him at the chest and shot him and he died instantly.





Jamiu having failed to collect the truck key from his friend after the killing because of the attention the gunshot attracted. He quickly ran to Ilorin, where the police later arrested him.

The police commissioner also paraded a suspected kidnapper, one Adamu Alhaji Bawa who was arrested in Tsaragi in Edu local government area of Kwara state and 16 other suspects who breached the peace of Egbejila in Ilorin West local government over serious fights on lands in the area.

Adamu was said to have committed the crime in Katsina state before he ran to Tsaragi for cover where he was arrested by the police.

The suspected kidnapper, Adamu Alhaji Bawa, however, told journalists that he doesn’t know anything about the offence the police accused him, of, pleading that he should be released.

The Police commissioner, Mr Egbetokun, however, told journalists that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigations into all the cases are completed.

‘’As soon as the investigations into all these cases are completed the suspects would be arraigned in court’’ Egbetokun said.