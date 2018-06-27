The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly lured and defiled a five-year-old.

The state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, told newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday that the suspect lured the girl out of her mother’s room while she was asleep.

Edgal said: “On June 24, at 5:40p.m., the Onireke Divisional Police received information of defilement at Abule-Osun area.

“The victim’s mother told the police that her daughter left her room while she was asleep, unknown to her that her daughter had been abused.

“She noticed that her daughter was not walking properly, and when she questioned her daughter, she pointed at the suspect.”

The commissioner said that the child was taken to a hospital where the doctor confirmed that she was defiled.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigations.

Edgal also told newsmen that the command was hunting for a woman over alleged human trafficking.

The police boss said that the suspect was illegally transporting five women but absconded after sighting policemen at Agofure Park, Alaba.

Imohimi said that the victims were rounded up and would be handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for profiling.

He called on transporters and hoteliers to synergise with security operatives in checking human trafficking.