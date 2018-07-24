The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man Bashiru Audu for defiling his six-year-old daughter.

Audu said that he had sex with his daughter because his wife was used to travelling and leaving him alone in the house.

Audu of London Street in Minna, Niger State told reporters at the police headquarters, where he was paraded, that he had sex with his daughter on one of the occasions when his wife travelled.

He said he sneaked into the room of his children where he had sex with his daughter, adding that it was not the first time he was abusing underaged girls.

“That night I was having a serious urge to have sex and since my wife was not around, I have no option than to sleep with my daughter to quench the desire.

“I blame my wife for not being around when I need sex, she travels a lot and that is why I have to sleep with my daughter, what a shameful thing I have done.

Audu submitted that he realised what he did was wrong and pleaded for forgiveness from Allah, adding: “I hope my wife and my children will forgive me.”

The police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Bashiru Audu following a tip-off that he was suspected to be having canal knowledge of his daughter.

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, said neighbours had observed the awkward way the little girl was walking and suspected “something was wrong” especially when the girl’s mother was away.

Abubakar described the incident as unfortunate, saying: “When a father decides to sleep with his biological daughter, I think the world is coming to an end.”

Abubakar said investigation into the incident had commenced and that the suspect would be arraigned in court soon.