



The Police in Enugu State have arrested a man, Festus Ozonwanji, for allegedly claiming to be a lawyer in court.

Police also said that the operatives recovered a seal believed to be that of the Nigerian Bar Association and other legal documents from the suspect.

SP Ebere Amaraizu, the state Police Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Saturday in Enugu that the suspect was arrested on Oct. 11.

Amaraizu said that the suspect was arrested by the Legal Department of the Enugu State Police Command through intelligence information.

“He was arrested having allegedly presented himself as a legal practitioner at a court in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

“However, the suspect later denied being a legal practitioner on interrogation, saying that that he just graduated from the law faculty of the National Open University of Nigeria and he has been acting as a legal practitioner’’, Amaraizu said.