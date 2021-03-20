



The Taraba State Police Command has arrested a middle aged man for beheading a 14 pupil of a Quranic school at Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Also arrested are two suspected kidnappers, one Aiki Rubuchi (male 20) from Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State and Adamu Haruna (male 19) of Takum Local Government Area.

Parading the suspect at the headquarters of the Command in Jalingo Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation, DCP Akinwale Adeniran, said the suspect, Samaila Ahmed, a native of Garu-Karfe Village was caught while attempting to dispose the severed head of his victim to money ritualists.

Adeniran who spoke on behalf of the CP of the Command, Ahmed Azare, said the suspect had voluntarily confessed to have lured the deceased to a bush path and cut off his head and thereafter buried his body in sand.

According to Adeniran, “On 10/02/2021 at about 1400 hrs., one Mohammed Bello and Usman Mohammed both male of Futuk town in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, being Arabic teachers, reported at Didango Police Station in Karim Lamido that a 14-year-old Arabic pupil they came into the town with was missing.





“After a vigorous search, the body of the boy was discovered in the bush with his head severed. However, on 20/02/2021, through intelligence gathering and diligent investigation, one Samaila Ahmed of Garu-Karfe village in Karim Lamido local government was arrested in connection with the case.

“During interrogation, he voluntarily confessed that he lured the deceased who was an Arabic pupil into the bush and cut off his head with the intention to dispose the head for money ritual. He would be arraigned in court on First Information Report on completion of Police investigations.”

The two suspected kidnappers, according to Adeniran, were arrested by men of the Bali division of the command when they stormed a kidnappers hideout along Donga-Takum road acting on credible information.

Items recovered from them, according to the DCP include three locally made SMG rifle with two magazines, two locally made pistols and five rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

One kidnapped suspect was said to have been rescued by the team unhurt and without payment of ransom.

Adeniran assured the people of the State of the unwavering determination and commitment of the Command to ensure safety of lives and property of residents of the State.