The Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) at Adeniji Adele, Lagos has arrested a man, Ikechukwu Ozorumba, who allegedly strangled a Taxify driver to death and stole his car.

Ozorumba, 29, of 16, Yaro Street, Okokomaiko, Lagos, and his accomplice simply identified as Nkelechi, alias Sunshine, who is on the run, allegedly killed Ebenezer Olotu last December 26.

The police alleged that Ozorumba, from Ubolu-Uku in Delta State, boarded Olotu’s Toyota Camry Taxify car on Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, at about 11pm.

When they got to Okokomaiko at about 12am, they attacked Olotu, strangled him and dumped his body at Jimoh Street in Okokomaiko, before making off with the car with number plate, SMK 980 FM.

It was learnt that Olotu was from Akoko in Ondo State.

FSARS also arrested a palm oil farmer in Oguta, Imo State, Chima Chukwuemeka, in connection with the crime.

Chukwuemeka, 38, from Amaraku in Isiala Mbano, Imo State, was accused of harbouring Ozorumba in his farm to evade Police arrest.

The police said Olotu’s family petitioned the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of FSARS, Lagos Island, Mr. Kola Okunola, that the deceased left home for work on December, 26, 2018 and never returned, which investigation commenced.

A police source told newsmen that a FSARS team obtained Ozorumba’s phone number from Olotu’s phone and used it to track him to his hideout on Chukwuemeka’s farm in Oguta, where both men were arrested and the car recovered.

Narrating how the alleged incident occurred, Ozorumba said: “On 26 December, 2018, we chartered the driver as passengers from Bode Thomas in Surulere area of Lagos and told him to take us to Okokomaiko area of Lagos.

“On our way, we ordered the driver to surrender his car key to us, but he refused and started struggling with us. In the process, we used an iron rod to hit him, strangled him and dumped his body at Jimoh Street, Okokomaiko. We then drove the car straight to Imo State to look for a buyer.”

He said when he got home; his wife asked him why he had blood stains on his body and an injury on his finger.

Ozorumba said: “I told my wife that I was involved in a fight at a club, where I sustained the injury and the blood stains on my clothes, so she didn’t suspect anything.

“We never meant to kill him,” he added.

But Chukwuemeka denied complicity in the alleged offence. He said Ozorumba never told him he killed anyone and stole his car.

“If I had known that Ikechukwu allegedly robbed a driver of his car and killed him, I would not have harbored him in my farm till the Police came to Imo State from Lagos to arrest me of what I know nothing about,” he stated.

According to him, his mother phoned him some days before his arrest, to tell him that she dreamed he was arrested by the police.