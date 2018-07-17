The Police Command in Niger has arrested one Bello Muhe, 25, of Gurechi village of Borgu Local Government Area of the state for allegedly killing his wife.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Dibal Yakadi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Tuesday.

Yakadi said that the suspect was staying at New Busa Fulani camp in Gurechi village which shared a boundary with Bagudu Local Government Area of Kebbi.

He said the suspect had a misunderstanding with his wife, Husse Ali, as a result of which she fled to her father’s house at Gurechi.

“The husband followed her to her father’s house for reconciliation after which he asked her to follow him back to Kebbi, but she refused,” he said.

The commissioner said the suspect then drew out his machete and inflicted serious injuries on Husse’s head, neck, and back.

He said the suspect then crossed over to Bagudu Local Government Area of Kebbi but that he was chased and arrested.

“The victim was rushed to Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, for treatment, where she died.

Yakadi said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and would be charged to court after the investigation into the matter.