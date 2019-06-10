<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Enugu State has arrested a suspect, Monday Nnaji, for allegedly killing a secondary school boy, Great Nwobodo, in Amodu community, Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who said this in a statement in Enugu on Monday, added that the killing happened on June 6.

He said the police recovered from the suspect who hails from Amodu community as the deceased, a machete with which he allegedly committed the dastard act.

He said: “It was gathered that the deceased, one Great Nwobodo, was coming back from school alongside three of his siblings on that fateful day along Amodu Ubia Road when the suspect allegedly committed the act.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, has directed for a full scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“The corpse of the deceased is now deposited at District Hospital Mortuary, Agbani, for post mortem examination.”

The police spokesman said that the suspect had been helping police operatives in their investigation on the matter.

NAN recalls that the police had earlier this month arrested two suspects for alleged involvement in the killing of one Chidera in Agbani community in the same local government area.