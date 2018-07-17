The Police Command in Osun on Tuesday arrested one Sifau Michael, 40, for allegedly killing his mother, Awulatu Sifau, 65, with a machete in Ogunjija village, Osun.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mrs Folashade Odoro, the incident was reported to the police by one Segun Atanda at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Odoro said it was reported to the police that the suspect hacked his mother to death and that at about 3:30 p.m., police detectives were deployed to the scene of the incident.

The detectives arrested the suspect at the scene of the incident and took the corpse of the deceased mother to the hospital.

Odoro said investigation into the matter had begun after which the suspect would be charged to court.