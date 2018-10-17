



Enugu State Police Command has arrested one Emmanuel Ogbu, for allegedly shooting to death his kinsman, Mr Chukwuma Nwankwo, in Imeama-Ugbawka community, Nkanu East Local Government Area.

The police also recovered a single barrel gun and one expended cartridge, which the suspect allegedly used in shooting Nwakwo to death.

The spokesman of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, via a statement issued on Wednesday, said that the incident occurred on Oct. 14 at about 11 a.m.

Amaraizu said that the suspect was helping police operatives to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.

“It was gathered that quarrel ensued between the two of them over a yet to be established issue.

“Following the quarrel, a fight broke out between two of them and at a point, the deceased reportedly had a chance and escaped from the grip of the suspect and ran to his house.

“But the suspect later laid hand on a gun and allegedly pursued him to his parlour from where he allegedly shot the victim at the back with the single barrel gun; the victim was later confirmed dead,’’ he said.

“The corpse of the deceased was deposited at General Hospital Agbani, in Nkanu West Local Government Area for autopsy,’’ the police spokesperson said.