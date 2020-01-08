<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State Police Command said it had arrested a man identified as Nsem Godwin for allegedly kidnapping two kids in Okitipupa town, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was arrested after he was caught with the two abducted kids on Monday. The two kids are four months old and nine years old.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, CSP Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday said the suspect was arrested by the Highway Saver Policemen of the command, while he was attempting to escape with the victims.

He said, “He was arrested while trying to run away with the children. We have commenced an investigation into the matter and the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

“That is why we want to appeal to the parents to take proper care of their wards.”

An eyewitness said the suspect allegedly kidnapped the four months old baby while playing outside the baby’s house with his elder brother.

He said, “The suspect carried the baby and was trying to escape through various shortcuts to Onaopemipo Street in Okitipupa and some people accosted and questioned him but he could not give any answer on how the baby got to his hands.

“At a point, he started acting like someone who was mentally retarded, the moment he was caught. He also declined to speak to anyone until he was taken away by the police.”