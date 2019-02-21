



The police in Delta state says it has arrested three, including a younger brother to the lawmaker representing Udu constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor, for alleged possession of arms.

The suspects, Akpevwe Uviejitobor, David Ukiri and Alfred Joseph, were according to a statement by the police, apprehended by officers deployed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to secure electoral materials.

The statement which was signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Orisewejie Chuks, revealed that the trio claimed to be vigilante members, detailed by their “chairman” to escort electoral materials.

Expressing shock over the level at which voluntary organizations are meddling into security matters, especially as it concerns the 2019 elections, the police reiterated that it is no business of theirs to provide security during the polls.

Recall that the police had banned vigilante groups from engaging in matters of elections only few days back.

The statement added that only the Nigerian Police, Army, Navy, Civil Defence, Federal Road Safety, Immigration, Air Force and DSS are tasked with security responsibility in the course of the voting exercise.

It further cautioned stakeholders who have or plan to use the services of private security agents, volunteers, vigilante guards for the purpose of securing or escorting electioneering materials to halt such plans, adding that, “any such armed private security personnel in whatever form or guise will be approximately dealt with”.

The suspects, it was gathered, have been moved to the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, for further interrogations.

Reacting to the development, the All Progressives’ Congress (APC), House of Assembly Candidate in the area, Mr. Benjamin Sharta, said the arrest confirmed their “claims,” that some persons intend to hijack the electoral process.

Commending the police for being proactive, Sharta stated that the arrests will help secure the people’s mandate and ensure peace in the area.

Calling on Udu people to come out en masse to vote, he said, “I want to thank the Police Force because at first, we were thinking that nobody will come out on the voting day to cast their votes. Every normal Nigerian must exercise his civic duty. This alone will make Udu people come out en masse to vote for their various choices.

“What other persons have been thinking is how to disrupt votes with their arms which they bought but by the help and intelligence of the Police Force, God has vindicated our claims. Because when we were telling some persons, they were thinking that we were just trying to play tricks.

“We are very, very happy to have the people of Udu relieved. Those hoodlums who want to disrupt them from casting their votes have been apprehended. Also, know that some are still running with one or two arms in their possessions, but with the position of the Police, we believe those persons will be apprehended and brought to book,” the lawmaker hopeful stressed.