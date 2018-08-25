The police in Anambra State have arrested a lady, Amaka Adiri of No. 24 Vbioke Street, Benin City, Edo State over attempt to traffic two ladies; Gold Ebube Nwogazi and Chidera Paul to Ghana for prostitution.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Awka, yesterday.

Mohammed said, “Following intelligence report, Police Detectives attached to Oyi Division arrested one Amaka Adiri. Suspect allegedly threatened one Gold Ebube Nwogazi, aged 21 years of Ugwunabo LGA of Abia State and seized her Bag at Awkuzu in Anambra State for refusing to follow her to Ghana for Prostitution.

“Another victim, one Chidera Paul of Umuoba Village Isiala Ngwa, Abia State was also liberated from the suspect who she equally lured for the same purpose.”

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were to pay the sum of N600,000 each to the suspect in three months while in Ghana to regain their freedom.

Meanwhile, investigation reveals that the trio of Adiri, Nwogazi and Paul are prostitutes who ply their trade at Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area, but planned to relocate to Ghana after a friend told them of a booming sex trade in the country.

A source who preferred to speak under anonymity said the girls had misunderstanding, leading Adiri to seize Nwogazi’s bag.

Nwogazi the source said, however, used his connection with a SARS official at Nteje to frame up Adiri for arrest, insisting her bag was seized because she refused to join Adiri to Ghana for prostitution.

The source said, “Adiri is not a human trafficker. The girls are prostitutes, and the policemen in that area know them very well. They planned to travel to Ghana to work, but latter had misunderstanding.

“One of the girls is now using some police friends to now intimidate the other. One of the policemen who is a patron of the girls do not also want Adiri to take the girls to Ghana, so they framed her up for human trafficking.”

Mohammed however said that the case was still under investigation, and that it plans to charge the suspect to Court for prosecution when investigations are concluded.