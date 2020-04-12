<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bauchi State Police Command said on Sunday it had arrested some suspected kidnappers who allegedly killed Abubakar Suleiman, a 15-year-old secondary school student in Bauchi.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Kamal Datti, who announced the arrest to newsmen said the suspects were in police custody while investigations were continuing to apprehend other members of the gang.

He said, “We are on the trail of other gang members to arrest the remaining culprits and bring them to book, details of the matter would be released to newsmen later.”

Newsmen report that Dr. Suleiman Auwal, father of the victim, said their ordeal started on Thursday.





He said, “I was in the office when I was called with Abubakar’s number, asking me if I was his father and I confirmed.

“They now informed me that they had kidnapped my son and that I must pay a ransom of N10 million.

”They called again after two days, demanding N7 million.

”But I was able to give them the sum of N5.5 million through two accounts and cash.

“They told me to go to Inkil and Kangere, a suburb of Bauchi metropole, to pick my son but upon our getting there, we searched but did not see him.

According to him, the police later arrested the suspects and recovered the remains of his son.