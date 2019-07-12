<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Police Command has arrested three suspects following the death of a five-year-old boy, Ahmad Ado, who was kidnapped by a gang of kidnappers at Karkasara Quarters Kano.

The police command in a statement, said that the suspects in their net included Ibrahim Ahmad of Danmarawa Quarters, Abdulmajid Mohammed and Musa Sanusi both of Sheka Quarters in Kombotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

The statement which quoted the Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmad Illiyasu, disclosed that the suspects have confessed to the crime and would be charged for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide.

According to the police, the little boy who lived with his parents at Karkasara Quarters, was abducted by unknown persons at Ma’ahat Nursery and Primary School, Karkasara, Kano on 10th July, 2019.

The police disclosed that “the kidnappers contacted the family to pay the sum of (N50,000,000) as ransom.

A “team of Operation Puff Adder detectives from Anti-Kidnapping Squad immediately swung into action, using technical intelligence and arrested the principal suspect, one Ibrahim Ahmad.”

“On interrogation, two of his accomplices, Abdulmajid Mohd ‘m’ and Musa Sunusi ‘m’ both 18 years old of Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano State were instantly arrested.”

The suspects confessed to have over-drugged the victim after the kidnap which subsequently led to his death at Sheka Sabuwa Abuja Quarters, Kumbotso LGA.

“They went ahead and buried the body in a shallow grave in an uncompleted building. The scene was visited by experts and the dead body exhumed.

“Investigation has commenced and the suspects will be charged to court after investigation,” it said.

The police in the statement, called on the public “to be wary of all sundries, family and friends around them, as criminals are constantly changing their modus operandi, and criminals have no signs, marks, plate number or registration number.”