The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested four persons suspected to be kidnappers of the village head of Hunki, Alhaji Umaru Jibrin, in Awe Local Government Areas of the state.

This was as three other suspected kidnappers and an armed robbery suspect were arrested in different locations of the state and two AK-49 rifles, one locally made single barrel gun and a large quantity of ammunition recovered from the suspects.

Parading the suspected criminals at the state police command headquarters in Lafia, the state commissioner of police, Bola Longe, gave names of the persons who allegedly kidnapped the Gunki village head to include Musa Adamu (26 yrs), Umaru Muhammed (28 yrs), Nuhu Muhammed (38 yes) and Hassan Zakaria (20 yrs).

The Nasarawa State police commissioner added that the suspected kidnappers of the Gunki village head were arrested in Awe town and 11 SIM cards of different network were recovered from them as exhibits.

The police commissioner continued that one suspected kidnapper, Mohammed Angulu (40 yrs), was also arrested at Umaisha town in Toto Local Government Areas of the state following a tip-off and items recovered from him were one single barrel gun and 29 rounds of live cartridges.

“The police also arrested a suspected kidnapper, Saidu Abdullahi (20 yrs), at Mahanga village in Awe Local Government Area of the state and exhibits recovered from him included two AK-49 rifles with Breech No: 1978MC20192 and 1976PP13724.”

“We also arrested two persons, Abdulraham Idris (27 yrs) and Zakari Abdullahi (23 yrs) along Toto–Abaji road in Toto Local Government Area of the state with 312 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one Golf 3 vehicle and a bag containing laptop and iPad.”

A victim of one of the kidnap ordeals and village head of Gunki, Umaru Jibrin, narrated to journalists that he was able to identify one of his kidnappers at an eatery in Awe town where one of the kidnappers was caught by residents.

He said: “I identified one of those who kidnapped me at an eatery when he came to eat from the same place I was also eating. However, when he arrived and noticed me at the eatery, he immediately attempted to disappear while his food was being served.”

“It was then I regained my memories that he was one of those that kidnapped me and quickly alerted those within the vicinity and he was caught. The kidnappers had eventually released me from their den after my relations managed to raise N600,000 and pay same to the kidnappers as ransom.”

Confessing to the alleged kidnapping of the Gunki village head, one of the Kidnappers, Musa Adamu admitted that he was among those that kidnapped the village head.