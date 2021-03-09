



The Police in Imo State have arrested the suspected kidnappers of the auxiliary bishop of Owerri Catholic archdiocese, Moses Chikwe.

The suspects were arrested in operations that spanned through Imo and Anambra States, our correspondent gathered on Tuesday.

A source at the Police Command headquarters told newsmen that “we have arrested the kidnappers who abducted the auxiliary bishop of Owerri Catholic archdiocese, Moses Chikwe. They were arrested by the crack teams of the Command in the different operations between Imo and Anambra States.”





The Police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the arrest of the suspects when contacted by newsmen on Tuesday.

Describing the arrest of the suspects as a big breakthrough for the Command, Ikeokwu, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Narisu Muhammed, would parade the suspects later in the day at the Command headquarters in Owerri.