



Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested eight suspects for kidnapping and terrorising residents of the FCT and environs.

The suspects, who were arrested along Shengwu-Tunga Maje, Gwagwalada, Kabusa village and Durumi axis are linked to the attempted kidnap of vice president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Gwagwalada branch, Barr. David Aigbefoh.

Police PRO, ASP Yusuf Miriam said the suspects include Yakubu Ahmadu 30 years; Ibrahim Mallam Musa 25 years and Bello Haruna 30 years, all male members of the syndicate linked to the kidnap attempt on Barr. David Aigbefoh.





She said the suspects were arrested during a coordinated intelligence operation on Thursday April 8, 2021 by police operatives from the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad at Shengwu Mountain on the border of the FCT and Niger State.

According to her, the suspects have provided useful information on the activities of their syndicate.

Also, the police arrested members of other kidnap syndicates operating along Gwagwalada and Kabusa Village axis.

The suspects are: Ibrahim Haruna, Sylvester Obeyi 24 years; Peter Odo Junior and Raymond Musa 26 years all male.

ASP Yusuf said they were identified by their victims and confessed to terrorising these areas.