The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the kidnap of a five-year-old girl.

The suspects are Abdullahi Abubakar ‘m’ 30yrs and his mother, Mrs Jummai Salihu 62yrs old, both of Bukan-Kwatu, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Abubakar who is said to be well-known to the family of the victim kidnapped the girl under the pretext of helping her to cross the road.

The girl, Aisha Ibrahim was kidnapped on 16th March 2019 at Ibudu 1 Area of Warri, Delta State.

Abubakar abducted her and took her from Warri to Lafia, Nasarawa State where he kept her with his mother while he contacted the parents of the victim for ransom.

Details of how the arrest was made is contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday by the Force Spokesman, ACP Frank Mba.

It reads: “On receipt of the information, Police detectives from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, acting on the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Adamu swung into action which led to the arrest of the suspects and rescue of the victim.

“The two suspects are Abdullahi Abubakar ‘m’ 30yrs and his mother, Mrs Jummai Salihu 62yrs old, both of Bukan-Kwatu, Lafia, Nasarawa State. Abdullahi Abubakar the principal suspect, who is well-known to the family of the victim, under the pretext of helping the victim to cross the road, abducted her and took her from Warri, Delta State to Lafia, Nasarawa State where he kept her with his mother (second suspect) while he contacted the parents of the victim for ransom.”

The Police said the suspects have made useful statements to the Police on the roles they played in the kidnap adding that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects, particularly one Inusah Ibrahim ‘m’ 58yrs of No.7 UCC Road, Hausa Quarters, Warri, Delta State, connected to the crime.

Meanwhile, the IGP has observed that parents and guardians should be aware that most criminal harms done to children, including child stealing, child trafficking, rape, defilement, abduction, and kidnap are usually carried out by persons they are familiar with.

He advised Parents and Guardians to pay close attention to their children and wards especially on their movements to and fro school in order to prevent any untoward situation that might endanger or bring the children to harm’s way.