



The Police in Edo have arrested four persons suspected to be kidnappers, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday evening in his office, Johnson Kokumo, the State Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

Kokumo said the arrest followed credible intelligence by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-crime unit of the Edo Police Command.

He disclosed that the suspects who had confessed to the crime were involved in the kidnapping of three persons.

He also said that the police recovered two locally-made cut-to-size guns, 10 live cartridges and one white operational bus from the suspects.

The CP used the briefing to also announce that the command had arrested 10 persons suspected to be cultists.

Kokumo restated the commitment of the command to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality.