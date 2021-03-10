



The Police in Aba in Abia has arrested two kidnap suspects, Ikechi Monday and Onyekachi Orji from Owerrinta, Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Abia state.

The suspects kidnapped a 70 years old woman, Mrs Patricia Nwogu from her residence at Okpolu-Umuobo area in Osisioma LGA on January, 29 but she was later rescued.

The Abia Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede confirming the arrests said the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Aba led by SP Johnbull Obioguru, acting on intelligence and her orders, arrested the suspects.

The suspects, who were arrested on Monday, March 9, are currently in custody and were volunteering useful information to the police.

The RRS team also arrested Chima Nnamdi and Uzoma Chinemerem on Saturday March 6, who specialized in robbing Point of Sale (POS) operators in Aba.

The suspects robbed a POS operator by name Chijioke Ebirilem at Ehi road by East Street Aba and shot him at close range.

Ebirilem, who was rushed to Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba for treatment was later confirmed dead by doctors.





The Obioguru-led team also apprehended one Onyekachi Kalu, 28, who is a member of another robbery gang that robbed POS operators and snatched phones in Aba.

Kalu’s gang were said to be experts in selling sim cards of the stolen phones to Advance Fee Fraudsters who used such to access the sim owners bank accounts and steal their funds.

However, luck ran out of the young man when RRS men on patrol got information from the public on their criminal activities on Ngwa road by Orji Uzor Kalu bridge.

The policemen following the intelligence went there and arrested Kalu whose other companions in crime fled.

However, the police are still trailing other members of the gang now at large.

Meanwhile, Agbede has assured that criminals would soon be run out of town and urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

The CP, therefore, called on the public to report any suspicious movement or character to the police to enable the police serve them better.