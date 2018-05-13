The Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin cum-armed robber at the Maraban Yakawada, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The suspect, who was identified as Barau Ibrahim aka Rambo, was touted to be one of the most wanted kidnappers, who also dabbles into armed robbery and assassination.

Ibrahim was infamous for terrorising Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Express Way and Zamfara State.

Upon his arrest, the IRT operatives attached to Operation Absolute Sanity, which was launched by IG Ibrahim K. Idris, recovered two Ak47 rifles, two AK47 rifle magazines with 51 live ammunition.

Prior to his arrest, Ibrahim was prominent in the underground world for his skills with two AK47 rifles and his abilities in firing them at the same time during their operations in Kaduna and Zamfara States.

Following his arrest, another member of his gang, Shehu Abdullahi aka Gashin Baki, was also arrested.

Recovered from the 40-year-old includes two AK47 rifles with serial number: AD160102 and 1978AD4328 with 51 live ammunition.

The IRT operatives also recovered the Operational VW Golf Car of Rambo.

Meanwhile, the police said serious efforts are in progress as IRT operatives deployed in Kaduna are on unrelenting followup against the remaining killers and kidnappers, who are on the run.